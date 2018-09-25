HT Brand Leadership Series

Brand Studio LIVE

Episode 14: Driving market share in the age of millennials

By 2020, India will have nearly 410 million millennials, who will spend $330 billion annually.These figures—put together in a study by Morgan Stanley—signal how powerful this consumer segment is.

Unsurprisingly, most marketers are going all out to tap into the aspirations of millennials, also known as Gen Y.Find out more in the season finale of #HTBrandStudioLive— a series that brings together some of the country’s top CXOs to share their insights over new themes in marketing and branding today.

The event is anchored by Rameet Arora, COO & Head of Digital Brands, HT Digital Streams.

Pallavi Singh (Morris Garages India), Navin Khemka (MediaCom), Rachit Hirani (Motor Octane), Sunil Gupta (Avis India) and Bishwajeet Samal (Volkswagen Passenger Cars) are the five brand leaders who feature in this edition.

