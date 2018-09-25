HT Brand Leadership Series

Driving market share in
the age of millennials
New and emerging technologies have ushered in huge possibilities today. From creation to distribution, they are enabling brands to forge bold paths, engage new consumers, and create fresh new narratives along the way.
““A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is -- it is what consumers tell each other it is.”“– Scott Cook, Co-founder, Intuit
““You’ve got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology, not the other way around.”“– Steve Jobs
““It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”“– Warren Buffett
By 2020, India will have nearly 410 million millennials, who will spend $330 billion annually.These figures—put together in a study by Morgan Stanley—signal how powerful this consumer segment is.
Unsurprisingly, most marketers are going all out to tap into the aspirations of millennials, also known as Gen Y.Find out more in the season finale of #HTBrandStudioLive— a series that brings together some of the country’s top CXOs to share their insights over new themes in marketing and branding today.
The event is anchored by Rameet Arora, COO & Head of Digital Brands, HT Digital Streams.
Pallavi Singh (Morris Garages India), Navin Khemka (MediaCom), Rachit Hirani (Motor Octane), Sunil Gupta (Avis India) and Bishwajeet Samal (Volkswagen Passenger Cars) are the five brand leaders who feature in this edition.
While cricket has traditionally enjoyed huge patronage in India, the Internet has helped football in striking a chord with new-age consumers
Vernacular, video, and voice are the three Vs that will help tap into the next 200 million Internet users in India
Put a smartphone in the hands of every woman in the country, and see how the GDP shoots up
Resilient B2B brands are built when you stand by your customer in both their good and bad times
A B2B brand is more focused on long-term customer relationships than a B2C one
An idea that is best expressed in words may not be best expressed in other art forms
Today, customers are not loyal to a brand—they are loyal to the experiences that they have while making a purchase
Barring the delivery of products, every other interaction that a brand has with a consumer today has gone digital
In the digital era, businesses have to develop an omni-channel approach to serve customers
Today, brands should go beyond traditional reward programmes and interact more with consumers
It is only when you become a part of consumers’ lives that you can connect better with them
With the rise of digital technology, a consumer today has a lot of power in her hands
We are changing the game in the home healthcare space by giving customers what they want
Digital has given rise to a plethora of choices, because of which customer loyalty has become fickle
Brand trust is important for financial services organisations. Offline or online, customers would like to see whether they can trust a brand to stay with it for a long time
Relevance and dynamism are important for brands to grow along with trust. Many brands have died because they were out-imagined
Communication is now two-way. The customer is interactive on the digital space, share expectations or comment about products. This has helped brands to reposition and enhance trust
We treat digital as any other medium where our aim is to simplify the customers financial journey
Customer retention is more important than customer acquistion in the financial sector
Consistency of service and consistency of experience is very important in brand building. One angry customer on social media can do all the disservice to the brand
Fitness is an integral part of a woman’s well-being, and brands like Fitbit are helping her to stay on track
As marketers, we have to take it upon us to represent millennial women adequately
If you are selling something today, sell it to women. They are waiting to be spoken to
If you give consumers what they really need, or what they are really worried about they will consume it.
A brand doesn’t need to say everything to everybody. You need to segment your market and you need to figure what to say to whom
English is going to become minuscule. Local language content is growing faster than Hindi, it is growing at 60%.
Are organizations today creating a better workplace experience for women?
It is important to find the real influencers, and nurture them through your brand story.
Today, data is driving insights, strategies, and creativity.
