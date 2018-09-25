 HT Brand Leadership Series
BrandStudioLIVE Episode 14

Driving market share in
the age of millennials

 
Hosted by
11JUNE 2019
FEATURING
Meet OUR BrandMasters

From life outside
office to inspirations
at work

In this current, hyper-connected world, the role of a brand leader has transformed immensely.

New and emerging technologies have ushered in huge possibilities today. From creation to distribution, they are enabling brands to forge bold paths, engage new consumers, and create fresh new narratives along the way.

The HT Brand Leadership Series gets the brains behind top brands to discuss, decode, and collaborate over the future of marketing.

“A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is -- it is what consumers tell each other it is.”

– Scott Cook, Co-founder, Intuit

“You’ve got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology, not the other way around.”

– Steve Jobs

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”

– Warren Buffett

Episode 14: Driving market share in the age of millennials

By 2020, India will have nearly 410 million millennials, who will spend $330 billion annually.These figures—put together in a study by Morgan Stanley—signal how powerful this consumer segment is.

Unsurprisingly, most marketers are going all out to tap into the aspirations of millennials, also known as Gen Y.Find out more in the season finale of #HTBrandStudioLive— a series that brings together some of the country’s top CXOs to share their insights over new themes in marketing and branding today.

The event is anchored by Rameet Arora, COO & Head of Digital Brands, HT Digital Streams.

Pallavi Singh (Morris Garages India), Navin Khemka (MediaCom), Rachit Hirani (Motor Octane), Sunil Gupta (Avis India) and Bishwajeet Samal (Volkswagen Passenger Cars) are the five brand leaders who feature in this edition.

Hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMA Asia | Radio partner: Fever FM

MUSIC Courtesy: corporatemusic | makesound | JCRZ (https://jcrz.bandcamp.com/)

To ensure rational, diverse, and clean information on online platforms, a combination of machine learning and proactive human intelligence needs to be deployed

- Gautam Shewakramani, Quora

Women take to technology faster. They are more pressed for time and are always juggling multiple things at a time

- Vani Gupta Dandia,

While cricket has traditionally enjoyed huge patronage in India, the Internet has helped football in striking a chord with new-age consumers

- Jose Antonio Cachaza, LaLiga India

Vernacular, video, and voice are the three Vs that will help tap into the next 200 million Internet users in India

- Snehil Gautam, Housing.com

Customers feel chased constantly. At times, there is even an invasion of privacy. Brands need to realise that they can’t lose the human touch while using technology

- Amer Jaleel, MullenLowe Lintas Group

Put a smartphone in the hands of every woman in the country, and see how the GDP shoots up

- Sairee Chahal, SHEROES

In the next 5-7 years, we will see a simplified buyer’s journey. And, this buyer’s journey will have three core elements: education, engagement, and experience

- Kaustubh Nande, MSC Software

Resilient B2B brands are built when you stand by your customer in both their good and bad times

- Srihari Gopinath, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Authentic brands are built through bottom-up marketing

- Rajesh Kumar Jindal, UiPath

Have an insight, a story, or a trend to share? We invite articles from CMOs, brand leaders, and marketers on new themes every month.
abouthtbrandstudio
About

htbrandstudio

Meet HT Brand Studio – a team of storytellers, with a
discerning eye for finding business solutions.

HT Brand Studio connects a wide and an astute audience with India’s topmost brands through diverse, original, and highly engaging stories. Our content travels far across HT Media’s expansive digital universe – inspiring lives, capturing imaginations, and unlocking exciting new narratives in your brand’s journey.

About

dm

DMAasia is a transforming platform where marketing minds draw closer, harnessing the power of collaboration and creativity. Inspiring unprecedented ideas for the world, it is committed to creating a more relevant, sustainable, and ethical environment for the marketing fraternity. DMA Asia transforms members into leaders, with evolved business relationships that support growth objectives in data driven marketing.

