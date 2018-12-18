 Brand Studio Live | HT Brand Leadership Series
slide2

BrandStudioLIVE

Episode 7

Building financial
services brands on
the internet

15JANUARY
2019
Hosted by
FEATURING
EPISODE 6: Webcast on
18 December
2018

Episode 6

Marketing to the millennial woman in the age of the internet

Episode 7

Building financial services brands on the internet

The financial services sector in India enjoys a greater digital influence on consumers compared to categories such as electronics or travel, a study conducted by Facebook and the Boston Consulting Group reveals. Digital influence is also high across all financial products—from savings accounts to credit cards to insurance to mutual funds—the report adds. Are financial institutions ready to take advantage of this rapidly evolving digital landscape?

Webcast from the Hindustan Times newsroom, Brand Studio Live brings together some of the country’s top CXOs to share their insights over new themes in marketing and branding today.

Episode 7 features Ajay Kakar (Aditya Birla Capital), Anika Agarwal (Max Bupa Health Insurance), Shaji Varghese (PNB Housing Finance Limited), Vishwajeet Parashar (Bajaj Capital), Yashish Dahiya (PolicyBazaar.com), Balaji Viswanath (American Express), and Rajiv Bansal (HT Digital Streams).

Co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMA Asia | Radio partner: Fever FM

Featuring

Ajay Kakar | Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital

Ajay brings with him over three decades of expertise in consulting and financial services. At Aditya Birla Capital, he has carved new milestones across domains such as customer data and analytics, customer lifetime value, and corporate social responsibility. Under his leadership, Aditya Birla Capital has won several coveted marketing awards on domestic and international platforms.

Anika Agarwal | ‎Senior Vice President and Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance

A seasoned marketing professional, Anika joined Max Bupa in 2011, and has been instrumental in positioning the brand as a top-notch family health insurer in India. She conceptualized Max Bupa Walk for Health, which was one of the most successful health initiatives in the country. Prior to Max Bupa, Anika was with Nokia India.

Balaji Viswanath | Vice President - Digital Acquisition & New Initiatives, American Express

Balaji has over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector. He has a proven track record of delivering transformational strategies and results in areas including digital marketing, mobile payments, payment product management, and customer acquisition and loyalty marketing.

Shaji Varghese | Executive Director and Business Head, PNB Housing Finance Limited

Shaji has over 25 years of experience in areas such as retail assets, branch banking, and wealth management. Under his leadership, PNB Housing positioned itself as the fifth largest housing finance company in the country. Besides PNB Housing, Shaji has worked with ICICI Bank, ABN AMRO, and IndusInd Bank.

Vishwajeet Parashar | Group Marketing Head, Bajaj Capital Ltd

Vishwajeet is a performance-driven marketer, with over 17 years of experience in developing highly successful marketing and advertising campaigns. He is passionate about spreading financial awareness, and actively participates in personal finance related-conferences and talk shows. He also conducts seminars on topics such as digital marketing, fintech, and customer strategy.

Yashish Dahiya | Co-founder & CEO, PolicyBazaar.com Group

With a strong belief that people in India need more financial cover, Yashish has built PolicyBazaar.com into a Rs. 2,000-crore-plus insurance marketplace within a short span of 10 years. Under his leadership, the company started PaisaBazaar.com, an online financial marketplace for investment and lending products, in 2014. Yashish now intends to transform the healthcare industry with the launch of Docprime.com.

feature-rajiv

Rajiv Bansal | CEO, HT Digital Streams

Hands-on and metrics focused, Rajiv Bansal has a track record of successful turnarounds through building strong teams focused on customer engagement and revenue. He has headed organizations at Microsoft, Samsung, Logitech and several startups before taking the role of CEO at Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

Brand Studio

Brand Studio Live: All Episodes

Episode 1

Innovating customer journey in the digital age

Episode 2

Storytelling on the internet: Tying content to brand goals

Episode 3

The future is vernacular: Engaging the native digital consumer

Episode 4

Digital first: Building brands on the internet

Episode 5

The future of video in the age of the smartphone

Episode 6

Marketing to the millennial woman in the age of the internet
View All

Videos

Video Gallery

teaser

Storytelling on the internet: Tying content to business goals

video

Innovating customer journey in the digital age

Megha

Sneak Peek with Megha Tata

pallavi

Sneak Peek with Pallavi Singh

krishnan

Sneak Peek with Krishnan Chatterjee

Teaser

Promo for Brand Studio Live


Pictures

Picture Gallery

rajiv
amit
himani
karthik
pankaj
solomon
vishal
img1
img2
img3
img4
img5
img6
img7
img8
img9
pic1-big
pic2-big
pic3-big
pic4-big
pic5-big
pic7-big
pic8-big
pic9-big
pic10-big

Marketing

Also Read

Have an insight, a story, or a trend to share? We invite articles from CMOs, brand leaders, and marketers on new themes every month.
Click below to submit.

Write to us

Facebook

HT Brand Stories

Twitter